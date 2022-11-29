Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires Shares of 31,075 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 50,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 185,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 544,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 902.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,276 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 392,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,027,334. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

