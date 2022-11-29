Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.52% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KSM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,338. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

