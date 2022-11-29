Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Increases Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 828.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 66.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 351.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 100.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Watsco Trading Down 0.7 %

Watsco Dividend Announcement

NYSE WSO traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.00. 1,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.40%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

