Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $598,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $47.72. 152,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,670,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

