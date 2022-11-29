Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 300.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,292.35. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,378. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -131.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,185.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,243.37.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

