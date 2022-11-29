Walken Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.28 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a total market capitalization of $11.17 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

