Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Acquires 97 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,763. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.