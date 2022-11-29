Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 3.7% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.46. The company had a trading volume of 155,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,422. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.01. The firm has a market cap of $274.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

