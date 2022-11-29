Warner Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.71. The stock had a trading volume of 42,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,415. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.