Warner Financial Inc. Buys 1,381 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

XOM stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.10. 276,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,691,394. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day moving average of $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

