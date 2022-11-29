Warner Financial Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $398.56. The company had a trading volume of 36,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,951. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

