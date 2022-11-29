Warner Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,553,000 after purchasing an additional 567,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,698,000 after acquiring an additional 362,744 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,220,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,212,000 after acquiring an additional 282,192 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,229.0% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 271,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,594,000 after purchasing an additional 259,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,972. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

