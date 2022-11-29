Warner Financial Inc. Purchases 5,195 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 463.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in OGE Energy by 77.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

OGE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.73. 12,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.00. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

