Warner Financial Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

