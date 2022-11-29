Warner Financial Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Warner Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after acquiring an additional 491,891 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 339,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,937,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.75. 3,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,979. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $286.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

