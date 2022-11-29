Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

