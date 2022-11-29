Waycross Partners LLC Buys 800 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 192,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,670,826. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

