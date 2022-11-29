Waycross Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 50.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 10.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.04. 20,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $697.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.75.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.16.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

