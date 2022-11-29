Waycross Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Waycross Partners LLC trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 3,438.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 410.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NetApp stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,092. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna downgraded NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

