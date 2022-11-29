Waycross Partners LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.1% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $640,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

MA stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.92. The company had a trading volume of 32,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,737. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

