WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,848,638 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 182.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $179,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.29. The company had a trading volume of 191,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,667,412. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

