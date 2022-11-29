WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 47,396 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,396 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Procore Technologies worth $29,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 307.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 207,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 461.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Growth Investment Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCOR. Barclays lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.99. 2,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $89.78.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,658,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,677,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,658,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,677,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,154,679.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,668,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,721 shares of company stock worth $4,696,432. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

