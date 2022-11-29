WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,304 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $47,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. 3,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,554. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $63,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,586. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $1,886,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,228.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $63,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,078 shares of company stock worth $5,611,474 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

