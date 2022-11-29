WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.87% of American Woodmark worth $20,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 16.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 854,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 118,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 268.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 103,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 60.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Price Performance

American Woodmark stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.34. 724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $886.51 million, a P/E ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.40. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Woodmark from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

