WCM Investment Management LLC Has $13.39 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Primerica worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $45,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,032.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,268,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $145.43. The company had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,268. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.84 and its 200-day moving average is $128.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $159.47.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

