WCM Investment Management LLC Has $14.55 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $14,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,707,000 after buying an additional 61,866 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,352,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after buying an additional 33,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,413,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.04. 230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $243.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.26.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 15.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.75.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.