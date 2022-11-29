WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 25,565 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,565 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Verra Mobility worth $33,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. 6,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

