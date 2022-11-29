WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 2,908 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $25,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,292,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,176.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EME traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.95. 1,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.36. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $156.67.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

