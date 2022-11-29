WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 302,362 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,072 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 302,362 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Costco Wholesale worth $217,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.42.

COST traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $532.67. 18,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $235.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

