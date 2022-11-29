WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,734 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 502.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth $48,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.15. 310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

