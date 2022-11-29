Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE: BBD.B) in the last few weeks:

11/18/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

11/17/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$55.00.

11/16/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$41.15 to C$61.24.

11/15/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to C$46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$30.00 to C$45.00.

11/7/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$78.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$59.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

11/4/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$65.00.

11/4/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Vertical Research from C$45.00 to C$53.00.

10/25/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$49.00.

10/20/2022 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,248. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.60. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$47.87. The company has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.