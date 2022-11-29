Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $13.39

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $14.13. Weibo shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 7,266 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WB. HSBC reduced their target price on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,070,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,708,000 after acquiring an additional 139,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 27.8% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,576,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,913,000 after acquiring an additional 994,659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 26.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,451,000 after acquiring an additional 828,636 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,268,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,898,000 after acquiring an additional 122,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

