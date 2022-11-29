Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $485.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $453.45.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $441.21 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.41. The firm has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.