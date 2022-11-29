Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 89,414 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,414 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.58% of Aflac worth $901,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Aflac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 5.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 15.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

