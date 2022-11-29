Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 82,928 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,928 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.01% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $780,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.56. The stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,807. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.65. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60.

