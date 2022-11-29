Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,410,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $462,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.66. 5,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $196.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.19.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

