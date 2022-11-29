Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $396.14 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,991,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 154,061 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.53% of Stryker worth $396,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,543. The company has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.37 and a 200-day moving average of $214.58. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

