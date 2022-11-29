Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 143,156 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,294,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.15% of Xcel Energy worth $445,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $68.78. 17,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,630. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

