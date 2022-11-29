Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 494,699 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,446,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 9.71% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $602,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,945,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,774. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

