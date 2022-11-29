WEMIX (WEMIX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.66 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 73.2% lower against the dollar. WEMIX has a market cap of $101.66 million and $77.08 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002530 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.05 or 0.07496107 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00492761 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,938.16 or 0.29972075 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 1,036,995,943 coins and its circulating supply is 244,288,732 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 1,036,967,143.9626642 with 244,288,751.8035132 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.414412 USD and is up 7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $87,294,331.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

