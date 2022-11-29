West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.1 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $224.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

