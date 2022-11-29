Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PAI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 82,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,437. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

