Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,078. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $913,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Western Digital by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

