Whitener Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,028. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

