WOO Network (WOO) Reaches One Day Volume of $11.37 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. WOO Network has a market cap of $147.24 million and $11.37 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOO Network has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000751 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,960,366,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,194,781,988 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

