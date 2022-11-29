Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,858 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their price target on Signature Bank to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of SBNY traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,238. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $129.96 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.89 and its 200-day moving average is $175.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

