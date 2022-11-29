Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 560 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,388. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading

