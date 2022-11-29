Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $750,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.08 and its 200-day moving average is $228.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

