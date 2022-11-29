Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DORM. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after buying an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $11,090,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 45.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 310,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after buying an additional 97,081 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 16.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 653,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after buying an additional 90,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 238.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric Luftig purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $199,383.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dorman Products news, SVP Eric Luftig bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $199,383.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dorman Products Stock Down 3.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of DORM traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.33. 69,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,557. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.46. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.