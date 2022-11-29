Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 195 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.83. 166,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,709,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

